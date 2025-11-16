Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 137,230 Cadiz, Inc. $CDZI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Cadiz by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,242,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,142 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 12.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Stock Up 8.1%

CDZI stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.90. Cadiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDZI

About Cadiz

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.