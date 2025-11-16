Geoffrey Richards Sells 4,992 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $324,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,385. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Geoffrey Richards sold 4,556 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $296,140.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,100 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $71,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Geoffrey Richards sold 26,838 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,918.28.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,404 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $90,558.00.

TNL opened at $63.02 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

