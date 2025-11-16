Truist Financial Raises Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Price Target to $34.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

GRDN stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

