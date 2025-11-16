SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 671.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JNK stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

