Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

