Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Price

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIOX. Wall Street Zen lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 62.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

