iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Position Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,514,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IWV stock opened at $380.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.55.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.