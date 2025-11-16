Savant Capital LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Crown Castle by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,661,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1%

Crown Castle stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

