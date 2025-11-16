Electromed’s (ELMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELMD

Electromed Stock Down 4.1%

Insider Activity at Electromed

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Electromed has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 62,561 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $1,521,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,680.96. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 13.4% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.