iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
