iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.