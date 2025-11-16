Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $4,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.43 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

