Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,376,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $319,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,004. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $2,234,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 502,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,308,644.16. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,492 shares of company stock worth $36,448,119. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $352.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

