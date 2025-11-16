Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

