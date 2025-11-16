Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $397,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SOXQ opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

