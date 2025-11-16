Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

