iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 5.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $53,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

