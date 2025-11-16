Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 target price on SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

SkyWest Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

