LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,769 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,190,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 747,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Wall Street Zen downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,609 shares of company stock valued at $936,778. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

