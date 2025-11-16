Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1,394.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after buying an additional 1,511,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 27.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

