Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

