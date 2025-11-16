Cercano Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cercano Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

