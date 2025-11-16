City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

