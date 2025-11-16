iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $192,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.