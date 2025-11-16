City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 89,219 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,219 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287,544 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

