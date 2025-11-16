Cetera Investment Advisers Has $53.97 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

