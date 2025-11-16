AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2583.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Wall Street Zen lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

