SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.