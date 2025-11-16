City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. $GF

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,851 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 363,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1,013.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,605 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

