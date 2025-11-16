Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

