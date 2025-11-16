Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Fund comprises approximately 10.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Taiwan Fund worth $110,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TWN opened at $54.94 on Friday. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

About Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

