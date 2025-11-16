City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust $BCX

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,343 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,300,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 127,602 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 348,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $10.10 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

