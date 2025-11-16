H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.42. Approximately 1,331,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 593,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.10.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$201.73 million for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 EPS for the current year.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

