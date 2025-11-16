City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF $TUR

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.