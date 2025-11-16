Boston Partners Sells 1,533,018 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,533,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of EZCORP worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EZCORP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EZCORP by 93.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW opened at $17.75 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

