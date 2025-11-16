Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 11,650 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF $DIAL

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 143,406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

