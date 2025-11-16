Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 17,507 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 111.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 151.56%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

