Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys Shares of 4,633 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

