Creative Planning Sells 2,781 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

