City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 2.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

