Boston Partners Buys 17,100 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 155.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,634,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $43,690,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after buying an additional 100,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

