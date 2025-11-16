Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $47,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $471.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

