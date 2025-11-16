Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $71,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DFIV opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

