iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $50,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

