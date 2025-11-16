Cetera Investment Advisers Has $76.91 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.