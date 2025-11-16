Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 158,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 11,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.