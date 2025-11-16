Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.