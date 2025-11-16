Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,559 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

