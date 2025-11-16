Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

