Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,506 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 6.0%

DoorDash stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.14. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.