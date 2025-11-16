Creative Planning Purchases 27,970 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $66,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after buying an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,984 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
